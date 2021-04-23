Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $476.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Berry’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

