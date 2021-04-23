Piper Sandler Lowers Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target to $140.00

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $10.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.01. 85,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.64.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quidel will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

