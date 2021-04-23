Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $116.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.92.

Shares of CPT opened at $119.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

