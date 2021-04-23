Piper Sandler Upgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to Overweight

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of INDB traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,749. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.31. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.