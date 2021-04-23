Piper Sandler Weighs in on AbbVie Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.61.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

AbbVie stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $194.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

