Piper Sandler Weighs in on Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

CTBI opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $799.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,615,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.