Piper Sandler Weighs in on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.89 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of LPI opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $131,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

