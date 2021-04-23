Pirate Chain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $81.65 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 123.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.58 or 0.00032967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $81.65 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 609.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $213.99 or 0.00425484 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00164865 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00217025 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002471 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

