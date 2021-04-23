Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 1.6% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Cowen cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.53.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.88. 6,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,003. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

