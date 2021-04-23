Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 26.1% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $3,992,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.14. 61,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,042,613. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

