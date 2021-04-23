Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $1.26 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Danaher by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 554,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,590. The company has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.56 and a 200-day moving average of $228.91. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $256.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.