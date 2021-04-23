Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $1.46 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

NYSE:BLK traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $801.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $755.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $707.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

