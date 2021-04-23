Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $3.47 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000. Mastercard makes up 3.1% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.98. 19,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,341. The company has a market cap of $383.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $252.83 and a one year high of $389.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

