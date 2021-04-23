Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,440 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $143.62. 217,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,513. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.21. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

