Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.44. 42,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $99.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.