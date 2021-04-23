Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after buying an additional 572,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,512,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.88. The company had a trading volume of 28,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average of $114.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

