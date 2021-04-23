Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $101.89. 84,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,904,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

