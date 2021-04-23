Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

PGX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,192. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

