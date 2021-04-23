Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 28,804 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 190,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,660,646. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.