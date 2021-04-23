Piscataqua Savings Bank Takes $1.15 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 57,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 60,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,790. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $122.36 billion, a PE ratio of -67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.