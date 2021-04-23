Piscataqua Savings Bank Takes $1.73 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 135,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,576,074. The company has a market capitalization of $217.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.