Piscataqua Savings Bank Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Comcast makes up 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 14.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $54.05. 144,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,395,932. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

