Piscataqua Savings Bank Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.03. 1,601,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a market cap of $240.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

