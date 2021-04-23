Pitney Bowes (PBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBI shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

