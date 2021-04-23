Pivot Token (PVT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00092549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00667370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.21 or 0.07859832 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

