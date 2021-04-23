Pizza Market Capitalization Achieves $2.15 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $6,239.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.75 or 0.00233770 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

