PKG Token (PKG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 74.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded down 80.3% against the dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $172,618.45 and $5,942.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PKG Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00275966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,100.88 or 1.00426776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.50 or 0.00642447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.35 or 0.01043030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.