PKG Token Trading 84.4% Lower Over Last Week (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $185,665.20 and approximately $5,903.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PKG Token has traded 84.4% lower against the dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00062992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00271990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.64 or 0.00652186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,472.81 or 1.00162154 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $529.04 or 0.01049877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

