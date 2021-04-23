Playgroundz Market Capitalization Hits $2.28 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $2,602.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00062787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.01 or 0.00271932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004061 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.23 or 0.00647467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,225.13 or 0.99681815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.70 or 0.01037395 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.