Playkey (PKT) Trading Down 24% Over Last Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Playkey has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $116,324.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00067471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00092141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00052495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.92 or 0.00658255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.27 or 0.07703432 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.