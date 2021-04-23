Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $102.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $89.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. Plexus has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,823,824. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1,231.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

