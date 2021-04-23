Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PSTV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,699. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.34. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

