pNetwork (PNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.68 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002767 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $39.68 million and $17.43 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00696365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00091757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,244.08 or 0.08469969 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 74,780,474 coins and its circulating supply is 28,622,997 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

