PNM Resources (PNM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. PNM Resources has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.27-2.37 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.27-2.37 EPS.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect PNM Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

