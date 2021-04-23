Po.et (POE) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,977.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 27.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Po.et coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Po.et has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. Po.et has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $7,977.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (POE) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

