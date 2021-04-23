POA (POA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.25 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. POA has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POA has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,869,455 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.