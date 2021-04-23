POA Trading Down 36.4% Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. POA has a total market capitalization of $19.88 million and $890,488.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, POA has traded down 36.4% against the dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,889,910 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
