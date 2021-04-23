Polkacover (CVR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.36 Million

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Polkacover has a total market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkacover coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkacover has traded 40% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00063610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00267402 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00025893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.94 or 0.00648898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.22 or 0.99459768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.72 or 0.01026390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkacover Coin Profile

Polkacover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Polkacover Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkacover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkacover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

