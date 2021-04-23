Polkadot Reaches Market Cap of $29.68 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion and $4.77 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for $31.84 or 0.00062912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00265291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003960 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00025686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00654282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,631.80 or 1.00033808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.46 or 0.01026311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.00200903 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,067,700,598 coins and its circulating supply is 932,176,483 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.