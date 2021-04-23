PolkaFoundry (PKF) One Day Volume Tops $771,182.00

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $16.27 million and approximately $771,182.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00068560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00092813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.91 or 0.00676960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.08 or 0.07974569 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,857,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

