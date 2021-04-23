Polkalokr (LKR) Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkalokr has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and $484,395.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkalokr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00062527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00271946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004017 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00024966 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.44 or 0.00645564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,873.92 or 0.99852889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.14 or 0.01023355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,820,399 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkalokr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkalokr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkalokr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.