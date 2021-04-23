Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,684.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $3,684.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $235.88 or 0.00464961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00067924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00092923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.89 or 0.00669998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00052430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.77 or 0.08191890 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,232 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

