Polymath (POLY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.36 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Polymath has a market capitalization of $180.57 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 610,331,538 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

