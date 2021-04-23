Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,866.50 ($24.39).

POLY traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,619 ($21.15). The company had a trading volume of 1,789,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,125. The company has a market capitalization of £7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a one year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,472.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,620.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41.

In related news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira purchased 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,469 ($19.19) per share, for a total transaction of £4,407 ($5,757.77). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,520 shares of company stock worth $3,767,220.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

