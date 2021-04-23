Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share on Monday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.30. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUCOY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

