Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27, Briefing.com reports. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of POOL traded up $10.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $420.59. 2,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,541. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool has a 12-month low of $191.61 and a 12-month high of $426.70.

Get Pool alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.22.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.