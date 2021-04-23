Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $444.00 at Robert W. Baird

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $444.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.22.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool stock opened at $410.46 on Friday. Pool has a 12 month low of $191.61 and a 12 month high of $426.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.17 and its 200-day moving average is $351.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Pool by 166.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.