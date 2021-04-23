Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $29.08 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 26% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $18.36 or 0.00037194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 36% against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $29.08 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00279806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003867 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.01 or 0.00652321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,567.69 or 1.00412005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.87 or 0.01032873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

