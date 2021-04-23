Poolz Finance Price Tops $15.72 on Major Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $24.89 million and $9.43 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $15.72 or 0.00031389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00062493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00269976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004068 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.00645312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,052.13 or 0.99970393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.36 or 0.01029347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

