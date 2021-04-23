POPCHAIN (PCH) Trading Down 34.9% Over Last Week

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One POPCHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $676,557.42 and approximately $2,057.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00015728 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00038823 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

